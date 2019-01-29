Mondelēz Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
  • Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.77B (-2.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MDLZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • What to watch: Mondelez International is expected to report organic sales growth of +1.8%, led by a 2.5% in the EU and 2.0% rise in Latin American. Organic sales in North America are anticipated to be flat. Options trading on MDLZ implies a move up or down of about 4% after earnings are disclosed.
