Anthem Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)ANTMBy: Gaurav Batavia
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (+69.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.36B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANTM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.