Oshkosh Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.67B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.