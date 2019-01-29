Apple, Aetna team up on health app

Apple (AAPL) and Aetna (CVS +0.6% ) are teaming up on an app called Attain that offers customizable challenges, goals, and rewards that include an Apple Watch.

Participating members who don't already have an Apple Watch can get a Series 3 for free then "work off" the payment by using the app and meeting fitness goals for 24 months.

The companies have been working on the app since 2016. Attain will launch sometime this spring.

Initially, Attain will only have 250K to 300K slots open. Aetna hopes to eventually offer the app to all of its members.