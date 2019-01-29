Blockchain makes progress outside of crypto, JPMorgan says

With cryptocurrencies shaky as an investment, it's the underlying technology used to verify and record transactions that may be more valuable, according to a JPMorgan report.

But it will take three to five years to make a meaningful impact, JPMorgan chair of global research, Joyce Chang, told Bloomberg News.

Rather than reinventing global payment systems, she sees blockchain achieving marginal improvements. Trade-finance stands to benefit due to high potential gains in efficiency from digitalization, according to report that Chang led.

It is being used now, though. The Interbank Information Network, developed by JPMorgan (JPM +0.7% ) and powered by Quorum, is based on the Ethereum blockchain. With 157 banks in the network, IIN is designed to address some of the snags of interbank information-sharing to get payments to beneficiaries sooner.

Other cases: Banco Santander (SAN -0.3% ) is using the technology in the traditional banking industry, while BBVA (BBVA -0.6% ) is the first bank to use blockchain through the process of issuing a corporate loan.

