Invesco Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-24.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $899.78M (-10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IVZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.