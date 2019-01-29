T. Rowe Price Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TROW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.

