Starbucks to stand clear of 2020 presidential campaign
Jan. 29, 2019
- Starbucks (SBUX +0.2%) CEO Kevin Johnson sent a letter today to employees indicating that the company isn't going to get involved in national political campaigns.
- Johnson reached out to employees amid some concerns that the company would be tied closely to the potential presidential run by ex-CEO Howard Schultz as an independent. "As a company, we don’t get involved in national political campaigns. And nothing changes for Starbucks," he wrote.
- While the 2020 presidential wildcard could be a significant development on the political scene, there hasn't been any panic from Wall Street analysts covering SBUX with the odds of consumer backlash viewed as low over the long haul.
