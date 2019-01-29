Check Point Software Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $517.61M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHKP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.