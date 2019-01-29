Wynn Resorts Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WYNN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.