Murphy USA Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETMurphy USA Inc. (MUSA)MUSABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.64 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.48B (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MUSA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.