Electronics for Imaging Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETElectronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII)EFIIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $256.1M (-4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EFII has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.