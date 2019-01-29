Fox News January numbers mark long reign atop cable news

Fox News (FOX -0.3% , FOXA -0.2% ) has topped total-day cable ratings for January -- marking 17 straight years atop the cable news food chain, the company notes.

It's the 31st straight month as the most-watched basic cable network in total-day viewership, at 1.3M viewers.

Fox News was No. 2 in prime time in January (2.2M viewers), behind only ESPN (NYSE:DIS). But in that time slot, Fox News viewership topped that of MSNBC (CMCSA +2.5% ), with 1.98M viewers, and CNN (T -0.3% ), with 1.21M viewers.

In the adult 25-54 demographic, Fox News' prime-time reach was 382K vs. CNN's 363K and MSNBC's 349K, and in total-day, Fox News averaged 1.33M viewers, ahead of MSNBC's 1.14M and CNN's 821K.