Landstar System Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+46.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+15.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LSTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.