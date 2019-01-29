Cimpress Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.38 (+155.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $854.97M (+12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMPR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.