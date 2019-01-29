Rexnord Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETZurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)ZWSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $487.59M (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RXN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.