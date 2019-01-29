Mellanox Technologies Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETMellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+59.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $285.25M (+20.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MLNX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Mellanox: Key Items To Track In Q4 Earnings