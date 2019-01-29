Standex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETStandex International Corporation (SXI)SXIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Standex (NYSE:SXI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $197.38M (-5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SXI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.