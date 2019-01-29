UBS expects Tesla earnings dud

UBS expects Tesla (TSLA +0.1% ) to report EPS of $1.84 tomorrow to miss the consensus mark of $2.19 by a fairly wide margin.

"Q3 was a big quarter for Tesla as results surpassed even our street-high estimates, but Q4 & 2019 will likely be disappointing as Model 3 pricing & production volume may fall short of expectations," warns analyst Colin Langan.

Langan is also questioning the recent price cut by the EV automaker. "It's unclear why Tesla would cut price and hurt margins if demand was high," he reasons.

UBS lowers its price target on Tesla to $220 ahead of the report.