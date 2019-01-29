NetScout Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:30 PM ETNetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-42.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $237.17M (-12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NTCT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.