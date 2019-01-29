Methanex Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MEOH has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.