Exxon confirms Beaumont expansion, creating U.S. refinery leader

Jan. 29, 2019 2:23 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.5%) confirms it reached a final investment decision to begin construction on a new unit at its Beaumont, Tex., refinery that will increase crude refining capacity by more than 65%, or 250K bbl/day.
  • The expansion will create the largest refinery in the U.S. at ~616K bbl/day, overtaking the 603K bbl/day Motiva plant in nearby Port Arthur owned by Saudi Aramco.
  • XOM says the facility's third crude unit will expand light crude oil refining, supported by increased crude oil production in the Permian Basin.
  • XOM's integrated operations in Beaumont include a 366K bbl/day capacity refinery, as well as chemical, lubricants and polyethylene plants.
