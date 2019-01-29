Allegiant Travel Company Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.47 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $410.52M (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALGT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.