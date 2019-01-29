Telenor expands 5G pilot program in Norway

Jan. 29, 2019
  • Telenor Group (TELNY +0.9%) will expand its 5G pilot work in Norway, the company said.
  • It will work in partnership with Ericsson (ERIC +1.8%), and the new pilot will complement an existing one in Kongsberg. But the new location and specific use cases are yet to be determined.
  • Telenor recently reached agreement with Ericsson and Nokia (NOK +1.1%) to modernize core mobile networks in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in support of 5G networking.
  • The company will kick off the new work in Q2 and run until 2020, when Telenor plans to launch its commercial 5G network for Norwegian customers.
  • Meanwhile, Telenor was cut to Hold by Norne Securities. The firm put a price target of 180 kroner on the stock, implying 8.5% upside from today's Oslo close of 165.95 Norwegian kroner.
