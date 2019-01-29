Eletrobras +9% as government may dilute stake or sell off the company

Eletrobras (EBR +8.9% ) surges as much as 11% after a Brazilian government official said the utility should be privatized.

"Plan A" of Pres. Bolsonaro’s new administration is to capitalize the company in order to dilute the government’s stake so that it is no longer the controlling shareholder, with a sale of the company as a potential second step, according to an official at Brazil's Economy Ministry in charge of privatizations.