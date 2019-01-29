Ameriprise Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.58 (+203.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.15B (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.