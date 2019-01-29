Core Laboratories Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETCore Laboratories N.V. (CLB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $173.21M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.