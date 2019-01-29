Hologic Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 29, 2019 5:35 PM ETHologic, Inc. (HOLX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.11M (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.