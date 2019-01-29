BHP hit by $59M tax bill on Singapore profits after losing court decision

Jan. 29, 2019 2:51 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • BHP (BHP +1.9%) is weighing whether to appeal an Australian Federal Court’s decision related to income derived from its Singapore-based marketing unit, and which has left the company with an A$82M (US$59M) tax bill.
  • BHP had won the case in November with the Australian Taxation Office in an administrative court, but the full Federal Court heard an appeal from the tax authority and sided with it, leaving the company with a primary tax bill for 10 years starting in 2006.
  • The court’s decision was based on the rationale that both BHP’s Australian and British arms are associates and thus subject to what the company claims is a "top-up tax" in Australia under Controlled Foreign Companies rules.
