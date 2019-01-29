Dish Network (DISH -1.8% ), currently in a carriage dispute with Univision (UVN), has hit the Spanish-language broadcaster with a new lawsuit claiming it's infringing on streaming patents.

The patents cover adaptive bit-rate streaming -- the technology that works to reduce skips and buffering in streaming viewing by changing up speeds to accommodate various screen sizes and adjust for broadband connection quality.

Dish had acquired the patents by acquiring Move Networks for $45M in 2011. It has an exclusive license for them with its own streaming service, Sling TV.

Dish says it notified Univision about alleged infringement last July, which is when stations went dark; Univision says "As we previously informed Dish, we deny that we are in violation of any of its patents. As such, we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against these claims."