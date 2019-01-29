PG&E +15% even after officially filing for bankruptcy

PG&E (PCG +15.1% ) is rallying despite its overnight move to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sparking a bitter disagreement between the company and some of its shareholders.

PG&E is seeking court approval for $5.5B - roughly equal to its annual spending - in debtor-in-possession financing from J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi and other banks.

BlueMountain Capital, which owns ~2% of PG&E and has argued the company could avoid bankruptcy, calls the decision "reckless" and vows to launch a proxy contest next month to replace PG&E’s board directors.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd sees "a meaningful probability that a court would reject a PG&E Chapter 11 filing on the ground that the company is solvent and that PG&E is filing Chapter 11 to achieve tactical litigation advantages."

Others such as University of Chicago bankruptcy professor Douglas Baird have "no doubt" PG&E would qualify for Chapter 11 protections.

Meanwhile, with PG&E facing $51.7B in total debts, the company is seeking to pay employees ~$130M in performance bonuses for last year, as the bonuses "are critical to ensuring that employees stay motivated."