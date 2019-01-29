IBM releases AI dataset to reduce bias
Jan. 29, 2019 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) Research releases a "Diversity in Faces" dataset to help reduce bias in AI.
- The dataset contains 1M images sourced from the 100M image dataset from Flickr Creative Commons. A machine learning system went through the full set, pulled out pictures of faces, and then isolated and cropped the faces.
- Each resulting face includes metadata like the distance between the eyes, which is common in AI, but also how those measurements relate to each other. Skin color and contrast were also included.
- The data can help train the computer vision algorithms of other companies.