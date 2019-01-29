Pound slips after Parliament backs reopening Brexit negotiations

Jan. 29, 2019
  • U.K. Parliament backs the Brady amendment to renegotiate Brexit after it voted to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
  • The British pound weakens 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
  • Among other amendments voted on:
  1. Corbyn's amendment on various options including customs union: Rejected.
  2. Delay Brexit: Rejected.
  3. Give Parliament control of the process: Rejected.
  4. Debate bill on extending Article 50: Rejected.
  • U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May now heads to Brussels to try to reopen Brexit negotiations, something the EU has already said they won't do.
  • Update: An EU spokesman says the bloc is ready to consider a Brexit delay.
  • "The backstop is part of the withdrawal agreement and the withdrawal agreement is not open for re-negotiation," responds EU President Donald Tusk, Bloomberg reports.
  • ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP
