Pound slips after Parliament backs reopening Brexit negotiations
- U.K. Parliament backs the Brady amendment to renegotiate Brexit after it voted to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
- The British pound weakens 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
- Among other amendments voted on:
- Corbyn's amendment on various options including customs union: Rejected.
- Delay Brexit: Rejected.
- Give Parliament control of the process: Rejected.
- Debate bill on extending Article 50: Rejected.
- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May now heads to Brussels to try to reopen Brexit negotiations, something the EU has already said they won't do.
- Update: An EU spokesman says the bloc is ready to consider a Brexit delay.
- "The backstop is part of the withdrawal agreement and the withdrawal agreement is not open for re-negotiation," responds EU President Donald Tusk, Bloomberg reports.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP