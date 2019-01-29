Canadian National dials up buybacks

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) announces that its board approved a new share repurchase program of up to 22M shares.

The program, which starts on February 1, 2019 and ends no later than January 31, 2020, will be conducted through a combination of discretionary transactions and automatic repurchase plans through the facilities of the Toronto and New York stock exchanges or alternative trading systems.

Canadian National: "Supported by our strong ability to generate cash flow, we are investing significantly to support growth opportunities while continuing to reward our shareholders. We maintain our target of a 35% adjusted dividend payout ratio and we continue to return surplus cash through share repurchases."

Source: Press Release

