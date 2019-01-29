Amgen Q4 non-GAAP earnings up 4%

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q4 results ($M): Revenues: 6,230 (+8.9%).

Key product sales: Enbrel: 1,315 (-7.6%); Neulasta: 1,169 (+4.9%); Prolia: 655 (+14.1%); Sensipar/Mimpara: 448 (+8.5%); Xgeva: 456 (+16.6%); Repatha: 159 (+62.2%); Aimovig: 95; Blincyto: 63 (+37.0%); biosimilars: 34.

Net income: 1,928 (+145.2%); non-GAAP net income: 2,186 (+3.9%); EPS: 3.01 (+151.1%); non-GAAP EPS: 3.42 (+18.3%); cash flow ops: 3,194 (+6.0%).

2019 guidance: revenues: $21.8B - 22.9B; EPS: $11.55 - 12.75; non-GAAP EPS: $13.10 - 14.30.

Shares are down 3% after hours.

