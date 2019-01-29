EBay bis up 3% after earnings

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) trades higher after sliding past estimates with its Q4 report .

Q4 gross merchandising volume increased 1% Y/Y to $23.2B. GMV was up 3% on a currency neutral basis.

The company says global active buyers rose 4% during the quarter to ~179M.

Non-GAAP operating margin fell 60 bps to 29.2%.

The company generated $1.2B of operating cash flow from continuing operations and $1.1B of free cash flow during the quarter.

Ebay expects to return approximately $7.0B to shareholders through dividends and repurchases over the next two years, with approximately $5.5B to be returned in 2019.

Looking ahead, eBay sees Q1 revenue of $2.55B to $2.60B vs. $2.66B consensus and EPS of $0.62 to $0.64 vs. $0.61 consensus.

EBAY +3.33% AH to $34.80.

