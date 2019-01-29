Comms firm 8x8 slides after double-digit revenue increase (updated)

Comms firm 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) is up 0.5% after hours following its beat on Q3 revenues, boosted by gains with bigger customers.
Overall revenues rose 19%; service revenue gained nearly 20%, to $85.9M.
Of that, service revenues from mid-market/enterprise customers billing more than $1,000/month in monthly recurring revenue rose an adjusted 30%, and made up 62% of MRR. Service revenue from those customers billing more than $10,000 in MRR increased an adjusted 61% and made up 29% of MRR.
ARPU per business customer came in at $5,211, up 9% from a year-ago $4,765. Total ARPU rose 11%, to $506.
Non-GAAP gross margin was 77%, down from 79% a year ago; service margin was 83%, down from 84%.
Revenue breakout: Services, $85.9M (up 19.5%); Product, $4M (up 8.6%).
Cash used in operations was $2.1M; liquidity was at $123M as of Dec. 31.
Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Previously: 8X8 EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Jan. 29 2019)
Updated 4:40 p.m.: The call is under way, and shares had already turned sharply lower, currently down 6.8% postmarket. For Q4, the company's guided to service revenue of $88.6M-$89.6M (18-19% Y/Y growth, and 22-23% growth adjusted for DXI and currency) and a pretax loss of $7M-$8M. For the full year, it's guiding to revenues of $347M-$352M vs. $351.9M consensus and expects a higher pretax loss of about $19M.
