Comms firm 8x8 slides after double-digit revenue increase (updated)

Comms firm 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) is up 0.5% after hours following its beat on Q3 revenues, boosted by gains with bigger customers.

Overall revenues rose 19%; service revenue gained nearly 20%, to $85.9M.

Of that, service revenues from mid-market/enterprise customers billing more than $1,000/month in monthly recurring revenue rose an adjusted 30%, and made up 62% of MRR. Service revenue from those customers billing more than $10,000 in MRR increased an adjusted 61% and made up 29% of MRR.

ARPU per business customer came in at $5,211, up 9% from a year-ago $4,765. Total ARPU rose 11%, to $506.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 77%, down from 79% a year ago; service margin was 83%, down from 84%.

Revenue breakout: Services, $85.9M (up 19.5%); Product, $4M (up 8.6%).

Cash used in operations was $2.1M; liquidity was at $123M as of Dec. 31.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: 8X8 EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Jan. 29 2019)

Press release