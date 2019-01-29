AMD +4.7% on mixed Q4, downside rev guide

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) gains 4.7% on Q4 results that met on EPS but missed on revenue with revenue up 6% Y/Y. Downside Q1 guidance has revenue of $1.2B to $1.3B (consensus: $1.47B) due to graphics softness as the cryptocurrency mining inventory continues to clear out.

Revenue breakdown: Computing and Graphics, $986M (+9% Y/Y); Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom, $433M (flat Y/Y; -39 Q/Q on seasonal weakness).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

