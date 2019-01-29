ArcelorMittal gets boost as India's bankruptcy court rejects Essar Steel plan

India’s bankruptcy court says creditors may reject a $7.5B offer from the owners of Essar Steel to settle the company’s debts, aiding ArcelorMittal’s (NYSE:MT) bid to take over the plant.

The settlement proposal presented to the consortium of lenders was not “maintainable” and it would not be illegal for the banks to reject the offer, the National Company Law Tribunal said, according to local media reports.

While an appeal could further extend the protracted case, the ruling assists foreign investors, who had been growing impatient with India’s lengthy bad loan resolution process.

MT says it hopes for a swift resolution to the case, adding the tribunal ruling is a positive development for India’s bankruptcy process.