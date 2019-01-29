Credit Suisse sours on GameStop after no sale news

Jan. 29, 2019 4:34 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)GMEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Credit Suisse downgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) to an Underperform rating after digesting the company's announcement that it isn't exploring a sale anymore.
  • "While there are still other, smaller options, incl. use of proceeds and modifying the strategic direction, the news today shifts the focus back to the core video game business, where cash flow may continue to decline as it grapples with shifting consumer trends," updates CS.
  • "Recent results/ holiday sales, provide evidence of the challenges, including significant declines in the pre-owned business (see our prior deep dive) – both trade in and resale, which had historically been core to the GameStop ecosystem and its competitive moat."
  • Shares of GameStop ended down 27% for the day.
  • Previously: GameStop -22% after ending sale process (Jan. 29)
