Equity Residential Q1 guidance on the light side

Jan. 29, 2019 4:37 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Equity Residential sees Q1 normalized FFO per share of 78 cents-82 cents, with more than half of the range falling below  consensus estimate of 81 cents.
  • Sees FY2019 normalized FFO per share of $3.34-$3.44 vs. consensus of $3.41.
  • EQR -0.5% in after-hours trading.
  • Q4 normalized FFO per share of 84 cents misses consensus estimate by a penny and increases from 83 cents in the year-ago period.
  • Q4 same-store results: Revenue growth of 2.6%, net operating income increased 1.9%, and average rental rate rose 2.5%.
  • Conference call on Jan. 30 at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Equity Residential misses by $0.01, revenue in-line (Jan. 29)
