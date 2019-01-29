Industrial Logistics Properties close on $650M mortgage loan

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) closes on a $650M mortgage loan that matures in February 2029.

The loan is secured by a portfolio of industrial assets on the island of Oahu, HI, comprising 186 properting containing about 9.6M square feet; properties had a net book value of less than $500M at the end of 2018.

Properties financed at less than 50% loan-to-value and 4.31% interest rate.

To use proceeds to repay all outstanding borrowings under $750M unsecured revolving credit facility and for general business purposes.