Apple +4% on Q1 with strong Services, downside guide

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gains 3.6% on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue down 5% Y/Y. The downsides in iPhone and China were largely priced into the quarter following Apple's outlook cut earlier this month.

Revenue breakdown: iPhone, $52B (-15% Y/Y); Mac, $7.4B (+9% Y/Y); Wearables, Home and Accessories, $7.3B (+33% Y/Y); iPad, $6.7B (+17% Y/Y); Services, $10.9B (+19% Y/Y).

Apple discloses Services margin for the first time and it was 62.8%.

Greater China revenue fell from nearly $18B in last year's quarter to $13.2B. Tim Cook attributed the quarter's iPhone weakness to the soft China market.

Operating cash flow was $26.7B and Apple returned $13B to investors during the quarter. The net cash balance was $130B at period's end.

Downside Q2 guidance has revenue from $55B to $59B (consensus: $58.97B), gross margin from 37% to 38% (consensus: 38%), and operating expenses of $8.5B to $8.6B.

