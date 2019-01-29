Stocks mixed amid dimming expectations for U.S. corporate profits

Stocks closed mixed, as investors apparently used caution ahead of a big batch of earnings reports including Apple.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, communication services (-1.1%), information technology (-1%) and consumer discretionary (-0.8%) lagged the broader market, while the industrials (+1.4%), materials (+1.1%) and real estate (+0.8%) groups outperformed.

Buying interest was missing in the heavily-weighted tech sector in front of Apple's report, as investors may have feared cautious guidance with a nod to weakness in China that could drive a spillover effect to Apple suppliers and the broader tech sector.

“If emerging markets and China continue to slow, our current [earnings] projections are going to be too high,” says Barry Bannister, head of institutional equity strategy at Stifel. “There’s the possibility of flat earnings, and that [would] imply a flat stock market in 2019.”

U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, pushing the two-year yield a basis point lower to 2.57% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 2.71%.

WTI March crude oil rebounded from yesterday's loss to settle +2.5% to $53.31/bbl.