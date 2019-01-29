Juniper Networks -6.9% on 'disappointing' sales, guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is 6.9% lower postmarket on heavy volume after missing revenue expectations in its Q4 and guiding well below consensus on profits.

The company boosted its dividend by 5.6% and reiterated its commitment to keep growing the payment, and says it's entering a $300M accelerated share repurchase program, "consistent with our commitment to return 75% of our free cash flow to shareholders in 2019," says CFO Ken Miller.

The company's "disappointed" by Q4 sales "as continued weakness with several of our cloud and service provider customers more than offset solid momentum in our enterprise business," CEO Rami Rahim says.

Revenues dropped nearly 5%, while non-GAAP net income rose 3% Y/Y and 8% sequentially.

Meanwhile, the company's outlook for the current quarter "reflects continued weakness with our Cloud customers ... In addition, we are transitioning our go-to-market organization to enable our strategy. While we are confident these changes will lead to long-term growth, this may result in short-term challenges." It adds the government shutdown and geopolitical uncertainty could adversely impact the business.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $950M-$1.01B (below consensus for $1.11B), gross margin of 57.5%-59.5%, operating margin of 9% at the revenue midpoint, and EPS of $0.17-$0.23 (well below consensus for $0.37).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

