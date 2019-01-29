Pandora shareholders approve buyout by Sirius XM

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) shareholders have approved the company's acquisition by Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) at a special meeting, leading to a close shortly.

Holders of about 75% of voting power were voted, with 97% of those in favor, the company says.

Pandora shares will be delisted on NYSE and each will be converted into 1.44 newly issued shares of Sirius XM common stock.

Meanwhile, Pandora execs will exit. Pandora CEO Roger Lynch will leave the firm while Sirius XM CEO Jim Meyer will lead the two as a combined company.

Also exiting the combined firm: Pandora General Counsel Steve Bene, CFO Naveen Chopra, and Chief Human Resources Officer Kristen Robinson.