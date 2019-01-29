Principal Financial -3.2% as Q4 oper EPS misses by 18 cents

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) falls 3.2% in after-hours trading after Q4 operating EPS of $1.11 falls 18 cents short of the consensus estimate; pretax operating earnings declined at its Retirement and Income Solutions-Fee, Global Investors, International, and Individual Life Insurance units.

Total assets of $243.0B at the end of 2018 slipped from $253.9B a year earlier.

Q4 Retirement and Income Solutions-Fee pretax operating earnings sank 27% to $92.0M vs. $126.6M a year ago.

Q4 Retirement and Income Solutions-Spread pretax operating earnings rose 6% to $79.3M Y/Y.

Q4 Principal Global Investors pretax operating earnings of $100.5M fell 19% Y/Y.

Q4 Principal International pretax operating earnings slid 31% Y/Y to $54.2M.

Q4 Specialty Benefits Insurance pretax operating earnings rose 19% to $74.5M.

Q4 Individual Life Insurance pretax operating earnings fell 31% Y/Y to $33.1M.

Book value per common of $40.75 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $44.46 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI other than foreign currency translation adjustment was $41.84 at 2018-end and $40.71 at 2017-end.

Conference call on Jan. 30 at 10:00 AM ET.

