Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) closes on an $800M pension risk transfer transaction with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), which will hedge the financial risk associated with ~9,000 retirees covered under one of Lockheed's pension plans.

Athene subsidiary Athene Annuity and Life Company committed to issuing a group annuity contract covering the aggregate obligations under the plan, while Lockheed will keep responsibility for overall plan administration.

This is one of two pension obligation transfer contracts Lockheed Martin announced today.

Previously: Lockheed transfers ~$1.8B of pension obligations to Prudential (Jan. 29)