Precision Drilling +2% as 2019 capex plan climbs by more than a third
Jan. 29, 2019 5:26 PM ETPrecision Drilling Corporation (PDS)PDSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) +1.9% after-hours as it announces a 2019 capital spending plan of $169M, more than a third higher than final 2018 capex of $126M.
- PDS expects upgrade and expansion capital to be almost entirely allocated to U.S. and international drilling operations and includes the completion of the company’s sixth new build rig in Kuwait for $68M.
- PDS sets its 2019 debt repayment target at $100M-$150M, which it expects to be funded from free cash flow, and raises its longer-term debt reduction target range by $100M with a new target of $400M-$600M by year-end 2021.