Nathanson cautions on Twitter, Snap due to tough comps

Growth at Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) may have slowed down in Q4 due to challenging holiday comps, MoffettNathanson says, along with survey results that suggest limited interest from advertisers to boost spending now.

Valuation looks "extreme," Michael Nathanson writes, with a premium enterprise value/revenue multiple of 6x.

Twitter and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) face a similar issue this quarter, meanwhile: Both saw a surge in spending in the year-ago holiday quarter and face real reversals this time around.

He's keeping a Sell rating on Twitter and a $24 price target (TWTR dropped 4.5% today, and Nathanson's target now implies 24% downside). He's Neutral on Snap with a $7 price target (8.9% upside after Snap rose 1.4% today).

Source: Bloomberg